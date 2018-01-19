CUSACK Park in Ennis has been confirmed as the new venue for the All-Ireland intermediate hurling club semi-final between Tooreen of Mayo and Ballyragget of Kilkenny.
The game was originally fixed for the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick but that was declared unplayable.
The time of the throw-in in Ennis remains at 2 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday).
Tooreen will be bidding to make history by reaching their first ever All-Ireland club hurling final having won the Connaught title for the first time ever this year.
