Tooreen are heading to Ennis

Friday, 19th January, 2018 2:01pm

Tooreen are heading to Ennis

Cathal Freeman: key player for Tooreen.

CUSACK Park in Ennis has been confirmed as the new venue for the All-Ireland intermediate hurling club semi-final between Tooreen of Mayo and Ballyragget of Kilkenny.

The game was originally fixed for the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick but that was declared unplayable.

The time of the throw-in in Ennis remains at 2 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday).

Tooreen will be bidding to make history by reaching their first ever All-Ireland club hurling final having won the Connaught title for the first time ever this year.

