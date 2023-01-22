RTÉ Sport have today announced that Jacqui Hurley will be taking the helm at The Sunday Game for the upcoming GAA championship season, with Damian Lawlor bringing all of the action and analysis from The Saturday Game to viewers at home on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. Joanne Cantwell continues to present The Saturday Game Live and The Sunday Game Live. At the announcement are (from left): Dublin's Paul Flynn, Tyrone's Enda McGinley, Mayo's Lee Keegan and Cora Staunton, Jacqui Hurley, Damian Lawlor, Wexford's Ursula Jacob, Tyrone's Peter Canavan, Clare's David Tubridy and Galway's Joe Canning at RTÉ in Donnybrook, Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus / Sportsfile

Former Mayo star Lee Keegan confirmed as new GAA pundit on RTÉ Sport

Former Mayo star Lee Keegan has been confirmed as one of the new GAA pundits for RTÉ Sport.

The broadcaster has today unveiled its GAA punditry line-up for 2023, with Keegan, Tyrone legend Peter Canavan, Dublin's four-time All-Star Paul Flynn, the all-time leading scorer in the Allianz League, David Tubridy of Clare, Tyrone's Enda McGinley and Kerry's Tomás Ó Sé joining the football team.

Former Mayo players Cora Staunton and John Casey are also on the football alongside Colm 'Gooch' Cooper, Sean Cavanagh, Eamonn Fitzmaurice, Noelle Healy, Ciaran Whelan, Eamon O'Hara and Conleith Gilligan.

Galway legend Joe Canning joins the hurling team, with Dónal Óg Cusack, Liam Sheedy, Anthony Daly, Brendan Cummins, Ursula Jacob, Jackie Tyrell, Shane Dowling, John Mullane, Shane McGrath, Brian Carroll, Michael Duignan and Elaine Aylward all returning.

Jacqui Hurley will now front The Sunday Game, replacing Des Cahill in the chair, with Damian Lawlor hosting the new weekend offering, bringing all of the action and analysis from The Saturday Game to viewers at home on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. Joanne Cantwell will continue to present The Saturday Game Live and The Sunday Game Live.

Meanwhile, RTÉ has expanded its media rights, providing comprehensive GAA championship coverage across RTÉ television, radio, and online services for the next five seasons, guaranteeing quality free-to-air coverage to audiences in Ireland across 12 months of the year from 2023 to 2027 inclusive.

RTÉ will continue to show 31 championship games across the island of Ireland on RTÉ television and RTÉ Player, as well as the Joe McDonagh Cup final and both Tailteann Cup semi-finals and final for the next five years.

The station's ongoing commitment to camogie will see at least nine live matches per year televised. Increased free-to-air Allianz National League coverage, which commences next Saturday (January 28) with the Mayo v Galway Division 1 football clash, as well as continued coverage of the AIB club championships, will feature on Saturday nights, ensuring year-round live GAA coverage across all platforms on RTÉ.

Jacqui Hurley said: “Working on The Sunday Game was a childhood dream of mine. It's an absolute privilege to take on such an iconic role and follow in the footsteps of some incredible broadcasters. I look forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

The Saturday Game presenter, Damian Lawlor, added: “The new GAA fixture calendar has meant more inter-county games than ever within a condensed period. This has given RTÉ Sport an opportunity to introduce The Saturday Game.

“Along with our production team, I will do everything I can to ensure the programme develops into an unmissable, flagship show that delivers the best insight and analysis for our viewers.”

Declan McBennett, RTÉ Group head of sport, commented: “This season marks a reigniting of The Sunday Game with fresh off-the-pitch panellists alongside seasoned experts, in moves that are consistent with the evolution of The Sunday Game throughout the years.

"New presenters Jacqui and Damian and the new panellists are hugely experienced and perfectly placed to bring all of the excitement and analysis of the GAA Championship to our audience later this year.”

On air since 1979, The Sunday Game is shown every Sunday night during the championship season on RTÉ2.