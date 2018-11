MET Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Mayo.

It is valid from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday).

Heavy rainfall is forecast for later tonight and for a time tomorrow.

A total of 20-30mm is expected to fall over a short period, leading to some surface flooding.

Higher totals are expected in mountainous areas.

The warning also covered Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Galway.