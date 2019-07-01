Sport
Mayo face old rivals Galway in final round of the All-Ireland qualifiers

Mayo will face old rivals Galway in the final round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

This morning's draw saw the two Connaught teams paired together for a mouthwatering clash at a neutral venue next weekend.

For Mayo to reach the Super 8s they will have to do something that has eluded them for the past number of years – beat Galway in the championship.

The incentive is huge, as the winners will be guaranteed three more games in a Super 8 group featuring Donegal, Kerry and the winners of Meath v Clare, another final round qualifier game next weekend.

The other qualifier games drawn this morning were Cork v Laois and Cavan v Tyrone. The winners of those games will be in the Super 8 group containing Dublin and Roscommon, the Leinster and Connaught champions respectively.

Venues and times for next weekend's qualifiers will be announced in due course.

