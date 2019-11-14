Sinead honoured at Volunteers in Sport Awards
MAYO’S Sinead McGrath was honoured at the Volunteers in Sport Awards, hosted by the Federation of Irish Sport in partnership with EBS, in Farmleigh House, Dublin.
Sinead received the Mayo sports volunteer of the year award for her commitment to Ballinrobe Riding Club. The award was presented by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin.
Sinead has been described as someone who changes lives through her passion, smile and supportive nature. Despite devoting countless hours of volunteering with Ballinrobe Riding Club and in dressage across the western region, she was shocked with her nomination and subsequent win of the award.
The Volunteers in Sport Awards were created to recognise the contributions, commitment and dedication of the 450,000 volunteers who give their time to Irish sport each year. This equates to approximately 37.3 million hours of volunteering across Ireland’s 14,000 registered sports clubs and associations.
A total of 34 awards were presented at the ceremony, including 32 county-level awards, an overall outstanding contribution award and a team of volunteers award.
As previously reported, Swim Ireland’s Mary Dunne, also from Mayo, received the outstanding contribution award and Limerick based Women on Wheels received the team of volunteers award.