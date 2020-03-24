Order of Malta mobilises volunteers to support HSE during Covid-19 emergency
THE Order of Malta Ambulance Corps has announced that volunteers, including Mayo units, are now preparing to provide national support to the HSE in response to the Covid-19 crisis.
The Order of Malta is one of the largest providers of first aid and voluntary ambulance services in Ireland and is listed as a Voluntary Emergency Services resource available to the HSE under the Framework for Major Emergency Management.
Following a call for support made by the HSE, the Order of Malta are now beginning to mobilise volunteers and equipment to assist in providing healthcare services to people across the country.
Comdr. John Wright, national director, stated: “While our top priority is the safety and health of our volunteers throughout this time, we are confident in the measures we have put in place to ensure our organisation is prepared and ready to provide assistance to the HSE and our health systems in the form of personnel and other assets, including vehicles and equipment as needed.
“Our Covid-19 taskforce is assessing the situation as it develops, and we are in regular communication with the HSE and other emergency bodies.”