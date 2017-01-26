25 Jan 2017MAYO'S status as a super power of Gaelic football may have taken a bit of a battering in 2016 due to the debacle surrounding the All-Ireland senior football final replay against Dublin.
25 Jan 2017A MAJOR extension for St. Joseph’s Secondary School in Castlebar is approved.
25 Jan 2017ST. JOSEPH’S, Charlestown, marched to glory in the Subway Under 19 C Girls Schools Cup final as a fantastic display of skill on both offence and defence saw them win out over Colaiste Ide an Daingean by 11...
23 Jan 2017MAYO and Kerry GAA fans worldwide are in for a treat next Sunday, January 29, when the eagerly-awaited All-Ireland semi-finals involving clubs from the counties will be streamed live on the internet.
25 Jan 2017GARDAÍ are investigating an attempted break-in to the ATM at the Ulster Bank branch at North Mall, Westport, in the early hours of this morning.
25 Jan 2017THE search is on for Ireland’s newest millionaire after the whopping €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot winning ticket was sold in Ireland.
25 Jan 2017TWO Mayo harpists - Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín and Alannah Thornburgh - will be amongst the competitors taking to the stage in the final for the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal in Cork on February 3,...
24 Jan 2017MEMBERS of Claremorris Musical Society are busy getting ready to enthral their audiences with a good old dose of cockney charm. From Wednesday to Saturday, January 25 to 28, award-winning Claremorris Musical Society...