Trial date set for man accused of killing Blaine brothers

Trial date set for man accused of killing Blaine brothers
05 Feb 2017NEXT July, almost precisely four years after brothers Jack and Tom Blaine were brutally killed at their home in Castlebar, a man is to go on trial for double murder.read more

Latest News

Recruitment ban has officially ended in Mayo

Recruitment ban has officially ended in Mayo

05 Feb 2017A TOTAL of 12 new general operatives have been appointed by Mayo County Council following a high profile recruitment campaign.

Mayo caught in the glare of Monaghan headlights

Mayo caught in the glare of Monaghan headlights

04 Feb 2017THIS was not the result Mayo had planned for as their National League got off to the worst possible start with a narrow two-point defeat at the hands of Monaghan at Elvery's MacHale Park where 11,000 turned out to see a...

Sean is an emerging force in Mayo GAA

Sean is an emerging force in Mayo GAA

04 Feb 2017Seán Regan, the dual star, who plays football with Ballina Stephenites and hurling for Tooreen, was a half forward on the successful Mayo senior hurling team that won the Nicky Rackard Cup for the very first time...

Sport

Special train confirmed for Westport's All-Ireland final date

Special train confirmed for Westport's All-Ireland final date

02 Feb 2017WESTPORT GAA Club has confirmed it is hiring a special train to Dublin for the All-Ireland intermediate club football final in Croke Park on Sunday, February 19.

Saoirse's leadership inspired Hoops to national crown

Saoirse's leadership inspired Hoops to national crown

01 Feb 2017THE ladies from Castlebar Celtic continued to set the pace at national level, with the Under 18 girls putting in two great performances before getting their hands on the Women's FAI Under 18 Cup.

Ballyhaunis star Eoin has two national titles under his belt

Ballyhaunis star Eoin has two national titles under his belt

01 Feb 2017EOIN Lavin from Ballyhaunis Boxing Club was the first Mayo boxer to taste success back in March of last year.  

More News

David has been a big star in memorable year for Mayo hurling

David has been a big star in memorable year for Mayo hurling

04 Feb 2017David Kenny starred at centre-back in the Nicky Rackard Cup final and also in the promotion game against Derry.

Mayo gardaÃ­ in 'jackpotters' alert

Mayo gardaÃ­ in 'jackpotters' alert

04 Feb 2017GARDAÍ in Mayo have issued a fresh alert over a criminal practice known as 'jackpotting'.

Top tourism award for Westport House

Top tourism award for Westport House

04 Feb 2017THERE was more good news for Westport House this week after it picked up a top award at the Irish Tourism Industry Awards, which reward excellence and innovation.  

Entertainment

Raise your voices high

Raise your voices high

03 Feb 2017REMEMBER the singing priest Fr. Ray Kelly, who caused an internet sensation with his rendition of ‘Hallelujah’ a few years ago? Well, now is your chance to see Fr. Kelly perform live alongside St. Muredach’s Cathedral Choir and St....

Lisa Canny crowned Future Music's Songwriting Champion 2016

Lisa Canny crowned Future Music's Songwriting Champion 2016

25 Jan 2017LISA Canny has been crowned winner of the UK's Future Music Songwriting Champion 2016 competition.

Two Mayo musicians to compete for SeÃ¡n Ã“ Riada Gold Medal

Two Mayo musicians to compete for SeÃ¡n Ã“ Riada Gold Medal

25 Jan 2017TWO Mayo harpists - Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín and Alannah Thornburgh - will be amongst the competitors taking to the stage in the final for the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal in Cork on February 3,...

Group Publications

Meath Chronicle
The Anglo Celt
Offaly Independent
Westmeath Examiner
Westmeath Independent
Your Forum
    Cookies on Connaught Telegraph website
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on the Connaught Telegraph website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time by amending your browser settings.
    How does Connaught Telegraph use cookies?
    Cookies enable us to identify your device, or you when you have logged in. We use cookies that are strictly necessary to enable you to move around the site or to provide certain basic features. We use cookies to enhance the functionality of the website by storing your preferences, for example. We also use cookies to help us to improve the performance of our website to provide you with a better user experience.
    We don't sell the information collected by cookies, nor do we disclose the information to third parties, except where required by law (for example to government bodies and law enforcement agencies).
    Hide Message