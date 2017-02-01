Saoirse's leadership inspired Hoops to national crown

01 Feb 2017THE ladies from Castlebar Celtic continued to set the pace at national level, with the Under 18 girls putting in two great performances before getting their hands on the Women's FAI Under 18 Cup.read more

Latest News

Ballyhaunis star Eoin has two national titles under his belt

01 Feb 2017EOIN Lavin from Ballyhaunis Boxing Club was the first Mayo boxer to taste success back in March of last year.  

Sporting boost for Crossmolina school

01 Feb 2017STUDENTS from a secondary school in Crossmolina have been selected to participate in an athletics masterclass alongside 200 top track and field students from across the country this March.

Efforts ongoing to improve drinking water supply to 45,000 Mayo people

01 Feb 2017IRISH Water has welcomed the Environmental Protection Agencies (EPA) Remedial Action List (RAL) update published this week which shows where works are progressing in Mayo for the benefit of over 45,000 people whose...

Sport

GAA's healthy clubs roadshow is coming to Mayo

01 Feb 2017THE GAA, in partnership with Irish Life and Healthy Ireland, will host a free roadshow for all Connaught GAA clubs, featuring an exciting mix of GAA stars plus local clubs that are already involved in the award-winning...

Patrick named young male handballer of the year

26 Jan 2017PATRICK Murphy from Claremorris has received the Young Male Handball Player of the Year award at the Connaught awards.  

Kellee points St. Joseph's to All-Ireland glory

25 Jan 2017ST. JOSEPH’S, Charlestown, marched to glory in the Subway Under 19 C Girls Schools Cup final as a fantastic display of skill on both offence and defence saw them win out over Colaiste Ide an Daingean by 11...

More News

Who said GAA couldn't be romantic?

01 Feb 2017WHO said GAA couldn't be romantic?

Funeral arrangements for Stephen Connolly announced

01 Feb 2017THE funeral arrangements have been announced for Stephen Connolly, Killard, Turlough, Castlebar, and late of Pontoon Lodge, Pontoon, Foxford.

Death of much-loved Castlebar personality

31 Jan 2017THE death has occurred at Mount Carmel Hospital, Dublin, of Danny McGuinness, Lakeshore Drive, Saleen, Castlebar.

Entertainment

Lisa Canny crowned Future Music's Songwriting Champion 2016

25 Jan 2017LISA Canny has been crowned winner of the UK's Future Music Songwriting Champion 2016 competition.

Two Mayo musicians to compete for Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal

25 Jan 2017TWO Mayo harpists - Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín and Alannah Thornburgh - will be amongst the competitors taking to the stage in the final for the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal in Cork on February 3,...

Cockney charm in Me and My Girl

24 Jan 2017MEMBERS of Claremorris Musical Society are busy getting ready to enthral their audiences with a good old dose of cockney charm. From Wednesday to Saturday, January 25 to 28, award-winning Claremorris Musical Society...

