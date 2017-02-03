03 Feb 2017CASTLEBAR swimmer Nicholas Quinn achieved a life-long ambition by qualifying for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he did himself and his country proud.
03 Feb 2017NINE workers at Tim Hastings Garage in Westport have completed their first day of strike action over the firm's failure to implement a Labour Court recommendation in relation to redundancies imposed by the company.
02 Feb 2017WESTPORT GAA Club has confirmed it is hiring a special train to Dublin for the All-Ireland intermediate club football final in Croke Park on Sunday, February 19.
01 Feb 2017THE ladies from Castlebar Celtic continued to set the pace at national level, with the Under 18 girls putting in two great performances before getting their hands on the Women's FAI Under 18 Cup.
03 Feb 2017GARDAÍ in Mayo are continuing their investigations after three men were arrested in connection with five attempted thefts at premises in Crossmolina and Laherdane.
03 Feb 2017AN award-winning chef from Mayo is to compete for the honour of being crowned Aramark’s Chef of the Year in Ireland.
25 Jan 2017LISA Canny has been crowned winner of the UK's Future Music Songwriting Champion 2016 competition.
25 Jan 2017TWO Mayo harpists - Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín and Alannah Thornburgh - will be amongst the competitors taking to the stage in the final for the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal in Cork on February 3,...