'Dreadful tragedy' of Melissa's death recalled at inquest

'Dreadful tragedy' of Melissa's death recalled at inquest
16 Jan 2017AN inquest in Castlebar today returned a verdict of accidental death in the case of Melissa Patterson (18), Hollow Grove, Castlebar.read more

Latest News

Funeral of Sinéad Higgins to take place in Westport

Funeral of Sinéad Higgins to take place in Westport

16 Jan 2017THE remains of Aughagower born Sinéad Higgins, who died in London along with her young son, Oisín O'Driscoll, last month, have been repatriated for burial.

Set your fitness and wellbeing goals at Fitness Factory workshop

Set your fitness and wellbeing goals at Fitness Factory workshop

16 Jan 2017FITNESS, diet, nutrition and mental health go hand in hand and these are the topics that will be explored at a one-day Fitness Factory workshop taking place in Castlebar this January for anyone looking to make 2017...

Murdered Mayo exile is laid to rest

Murdered Mayo exile is laid to rest

15 Jan 2017PRAYERS were recited at weekend Masses in the Diocese of Achonry at the weekend for an 81-year old Irish exile who was brutally stabbed to death in Vermont, U.S., earlier this month.

Sport

Loftus emerges the cup final hero in Milebush Park

Loftus emerges the cup final hero in Milebush Park

11 Dec 2016CASTLEBAR Celtic have been crowned 2016 Connacht Gold Super Cup champions thanks to their 4-2 victory over Ballyglass at Milebush Park this afternoon.

Colin relates 'the curse' to chilling effect on Channel 4's Countdown

Colin relates 'the curse' to chilling effect on Channel 4's Countdown

08 Dec 2016THE infamous Mayo GAA 'curse' has been retold again on the airwaves, this time on Channel 4's iconic Countdown show.

Mayo GAA players 'treated former joint managers badly' - Tom Cunniffe

Mayo GAA players 'treated former joint managers badly' - Tom Cunniffe

07 Dec 2016THE player revolt that forced the resignation of Mayo joint-managers Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly last year should never have happened, according to defender Tom Cunniffe.

More News

Mayo pull away but not before students prove a real test

Mayo pull away but not before students prove a real test

15 Jan 2017LEADING at one stage by nine points, it looked as if Mayo would pull away to a comfortable in this FBD Connacht League second round tie at James Stephen Park, Ballina.

Four awards at Young Scientist exhibition

Four awards at Young Scientist exhibition

15 Jan 2017MAYO schools have won four awards at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2017.  

Recent deaths in County Mayo

Recent deaths in County Mayo

15 Jan 2017IT is with deep regret we record the deaths of the many people who passed away from January 2 to January 8 last

Entertainment

Sleeping Beauty The Panto at Draiocht January 2017

Sleeping Beauty The Panto at Draiocht January 2017

13 Jan 2017Coolmine Panto Group, who have been performing panto for over 30 years, are back in Draiocht Blanchardstown for 17 Performances this January including their first ever Relaxed Performance / Autism Friendly Show on...

Rainbow Grace sings fairytale favourites

Rainbow Grace sings fairytale favourites

14 Dec 2016A VERY special musical performance of fairytale favourite songs for children and the child within is coming to Westport Town Hall Theatre this Christmas season.  

Andy Irvine/Donal Lunny gig in Foxford postponed

Andy Irvine/Donal Lunny gig in Foxford postponed

01 Dec 2016GREENROOM Promotions/Bookings has announced that due to technical difficulties, the Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny gig scheduled for Foxford on Saturday (December 3) has had to be moved to March.

Group Publications

Meath Chronicle
The Anglo Celt
Offaly Independent
Westmeath Examiner
Westmeath Independent
Your Forum
Cookies on Connaught Telegraph website
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on the Connaught Telegraph website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time by amending your browser settings.
How does Connaught Telegraph use cookies?
Cookies enable us to identify your device, or you when you have logged in. We use cookies that are strictly necessary to enable you to move around the site or to provide certain basic features. We use cookies to enhance the functionality of the website by storing your preferences, for example. We also use cookies to help us to improve the performance of our website to provide you with a better user experience.
We don't sell the information collected by cookies, nor do we disclose the information to third parties, except where required by law (for example to government bodies and law enforcement agencies).
Hide Message