20 Jan 2017JOHNNY Hopkins has been selected as Mayo's nominee for the position of Connaught Council GAA PRO by the Mayo County Board Executive.
20 Jan 2017RTÉ broadcaster and Galway native Michael Lyster has been announced as the guest speaker at the highly anticipated 17th annual Valentine’s Candlelight Ball in aid of the Western Care Association.
20 Jan 2017MAYO GAA fans turn up everywhere – even Mount Everest! A father and son team have just climbed the highest mountain in the world in a quest to bring good luck to their beloved county team and raise much-needed...
19 Jan 2017BALLINROBE native Alan Murphy has been appointed the Galway United Under 17 team manager.
20 Jan 2017The Reader’s Choice Award will be announced at the 2016 Connaught Telegraph Young Sports Stars of the Year which will take place on Friday 10th February in the Breaffy House Hotel.
20 Jan 2017ZOE Flanagan is sporting a fabulous new look these days after making her mind up to have a big haircut for charity.
13 Jan 2017Coolmine Panto Group, who have been performing panto for over 30 years, are back in Draiocht Blanchardstown for 17 Performances this January including their first ever Relaxed Performance / Autism Friendly Show on...
14 Dec 2016A VERY special musical performance of fairytale favourite songs for children and the child within is coming to Westport Town Hall Theatre this Christmas season.