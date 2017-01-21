Mighty Quinn seals the win

21 Jan 2017MAYO left it late but ultimately saw off Donegal by a single point to reach the North West Cup final, in which they will face Sligo.read more

Mayo hurling supremo gets key provincial GAA role

20 Jan 2017JOHNNY Hopkins has been selected as Mayo's nominee for the position of Connaught Council GAA PRO by the Mayo County Board Executive.

Michael Lyster to speak at Valentine's Candlelight Ball

20 Jan 2017RTÉ broadcaster and Galway native Michael Lyster has been announced as the guest speaker at the highly anticipated 17th annual Valentine’s Candlelight Ball in aid of the Western Care Association.  

Mayo snubbed in rent cap move

20 Jan 2017AS many as 20 new towns in Cork, Galway and counties along the Dublin commuter belt will see rent caps introduced in the coming weeks, it has been announced.

Lahardane father and son tackle Everest to help in quest for 'Sam'

20 Jan 2017MAYO GAA fans turn up everywhere – even Mount Everest! A father and son team have just climbed the highest mountain in the world in a quest to bring good luck to their beloved county team and raise much-needed...

Galway United appoint Alan Murphy as Under 17 manager

19 Jan 2017BALLINROBE native Alan Murphy has been appointed the Galway United Under 17 team manager.

Major honour for Ballyhaunis GAA Club

19 Jan 2017MUINTIR Mhaigh Eo. Atha Cliath has named Ballyhaunis GAA Club as the winner of its 2017 Meitheal Award winner for its community integration work.

Vote for the 2016 Reader's Choice Young Sports Star

20 Jan 2017The Reader’s Choice Award will be announced at the 2016 Connaught Telegraph Young Sports Stars of the Year which will take place on Friday 10th February in the Breaffy House Hotel.

Zoe makes the cut for charity

20 Jan 2017ZOE Flanagan is sporting a fabulous new look these days after making her mind up to have a big haircut for charity.  

Gardaí warning over new scam

20 Jan 2017A SCAM warning has been issued by An Garda Siochana.

Sleeping Beauty The Panto at Draiocht January 2017

13 Jan 2017Coolmine Panto Group, who have been performing panto for over 30 years, are back in Draiocht Blanchardstown for 17 Performances this January including their first ever Relaxed Performance / Autism Friendly Show on...

Rainbow Grace sings fairytale favourites

14 Dec 2016A VERY special musical performance of fairytale favourite songs for children and the child within is coming to Westport Town Hall Theatre this Christmas season.  

Andy Irvine/Donal Lunny gig in Foxford postponed

01 Dec 2016GREENROOM Promotions/Bookings has announced that due to technical difficulties, the Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny gig scheduled for Foxford on Saturday (December 3) has had to be moved to March.

