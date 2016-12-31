31 Dec 2016ROUTINE enquiries are taking place following the admission to hospital of a four-month-old Mayo baby boy with a serious health condition.
30 Dec 2016A NEW Chinese restaurant opened at Newantrim Street, Castlebar, in recent weeks.
11 Dec 2016CASTLEBAR Celtic have been crowned 2016 Connacht Gold Super Cup champions thanks to their 4-2 victory over Ballyglass at Milebush Park this afternoon.
08 Dec 2016THE infamous Mayo GAA 'curse' has been retold again on the airwaves, this time on Channel 4's iconic Countdown show.
30 Dec 2016GER Cafferkey has returned to training for the Mayo senior football squad following a long-term hamstring injury.
30 Dec 2016A PROMINENT radio station in Mayo is moving premises today.
14 Dec 2016A VERY special musical performance of fairytale favourite songs for children and the child within is coming to Westport Town Hall Theatre this Christmas season.
01 Dec 2016GREENROOM Promotions/Bookings has announced that due to technical difficulties, the Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny gig scheduled for Foxford on Saturday (December 3) has had to be moved to March.