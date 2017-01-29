Westport to meet St. Colmcille's in February 19 final at Croke Park

Westport to meet St. Colmcille's in February 19 final at Croke Park
29 Jan 2017WESTPORT are heading for Croke Park following their magnificent victory over Kerry and Munster champions Kenmare Shamrocks in the All-Ireland Club IFC semi-final played in Cusack Park, Ennis, today.read more

Latest News

Council makes gratuity payment to former Mayo TD

Council makes gratuity payment to former Mayo TD

29 Jan 2017ELECTED and former members of Mayo County Council were paid €891,877 in expenses, allowances and gratuity payments last year.

Ryan stars as Mayo lift North West Cup

Ryan stars as Mayo lift North West Cup

28 Jan 2017BELMULLET'S Ryan O'Donoghue showed his class at Mayo Under-21s overpowered Sligo by 3-12 to 1-10 in the North West Cup final at Markievicz Park, Sligo.

20 new jobs to be created at Newport facility

20 new jobs to be created at Newport facility

28 Jan 2017AN Taoiseach Enda Kenny has announced a €6 million investment in the Marine Institute's research facility at Furnace, Newport, which will lead to the creation of 20 jobs.

Sport

Patrick named young male handballer of the year

Patrick named young male handballer of the year

26 Jan 2017PATRICK Murphy from Claremorris has received the Young Male Handball Player of the Year award at the Connaught awards.  

Kellee points St. Joseph's to All-Ireland glory

Kellee points St. Joseph's to All-Ireland glory

25 Jan 2017ST. JOSEPH’S, Charlestown, marched to glory in the Subway Under 19 C Girls Schools Cup final as a fantastic display of skill on both offence and defence saw them win out over Colaiste Ide an Daingean by 11...

Club semi-finals to be streamed live

Club semi-finals to be streamed live

23 Jan 2017MAYO and Kerry GAA fans worldwide are in for a treat next Sunday, January 29, when the eagerly-awaited All-Ireland semi-finals involving clubs from the counties will be streamed live on the internet.  

More News

Double celebration at progressive Mayo sports club

Double celebration at progressive Mayo sports club

28 Jan 2017SNUGBORO United Football Club had a double celebration today.

Castlebar-born priest dies in Galway

Castlebar-born priest dies in Galway

28 Jan 2017THE death has taken place Rev. Fr. Sean Kilcoyne, Renmore, and late Chaplain, Bon Secours Hospital, Galway.

Cora allays retirement speculation by committing to Mayo for 2017

Cora allays retirement speculation by committing to Mayo for 2017

27 Jan 2017AS Mayo ladies senior Gaelic footballers embark on a new season next Sunday with a first round national league encounter against arch rivals Galway, the management has been given a massive boost.

Entertainment

Lisa Canny crowned Future Music's Songwriting Champion 2016

Lisa Canny crowned Future Music's Songwriting Champion 2016

25 Jan 2017LISA Canny has been crowned winner of the UK's Future Music Songwriting Champion 2016 competition.

Two Mayo musicians to compete for SeÃ¡n Ã“ Riada Gold Medal

Two Mayo musicians to compete for SeÃ¡n Ã“ Riada Gold Medal

25 Jan 2017TWO Mayo harpists - Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín and Alannah Thornburgh - will be amongst the competitors taking to the stage in the final for the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal in Cork on February 3,...

Cockney charm in Me and My Girl

Cockney charm in Me and My Girl

24 Jan 2017MEMBERS of Claremorris Musical Society are busy getting ready to enthral their audiences with a good old dose of cockney charm. From Wednesday to Saturday, January 25 to 28, award-winning Claremorris Musical Society...

Group Publications

Meath Chronicle
The Anglo Celt
Offaly Independent
Westmeath Examiner
Westmeath Independent
Your Forum
    Cookies on Connaught Telegraph website
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on the Connaught Telegraph website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time by amending your browser settings.
    How does Connaught Telegraph use cookies?
    Cookies enable us to identify your device, or you when you have logged in. We use cookies that are strictly necessary to enable you to move around the site or to provide certain basic features. We use cookies to enhance the functionality of the website by storing your preferences, for example. We also use cookies to help us to improve the performance of our website to provide you with a better user experience.
    We don't sell the information collected by cookies, nor do we disclose the information to third parties, except where required by law (for example to government bodies and law enforcement agencies).
    Hide Message