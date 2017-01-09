Survey reveals IT habits of Mayo 'tweenagers'

09 Jan 2017CONSUMER electronics brand Alba has revealed how “tweenagers” are rejecting TV for tablets and other mobile devices as they become the most mobile-centric generation we’ve ever seen.read more

Mayo Intercultural Action warmly welcomes Syrian refugees

09 Jan 2017THE Mayo Intercultural Action (MIA) project of South West Mayo Development Company has welcomed the news of the temporary hosting of 80 Syrian refugees in the west of Ireland in the neighbouring Co. Roscommon.

Weather to turn 'bitterly cold' from Wednesday

09 Jan 2017THE weather is set to turn bitterly cold from Wednesday and last through to Saturday with northwesterly winds becoming dominant, drawing cold air down from the Arctic with wintry precipitation and strong winds at times.

Help is at hand for those struck down with 'flu

09 Jan 2017AS we go back to school, back to work or just return to our routine after the Christmas break, many of us are feeling under the weather and a growing number are coming down with the 'flu.

Loftus emerges the cup final hero in Milebush Park

11 Dec 2016CASTLEBAR Celtic have been crowned 2016 Connacht Gold Super Cup champions thanks to their 4-2 victory over Ballyglass at Milebush Park this afternoon.

Colin relates 'the curse' to chilling effect on Channel 4's Countdown

08 Dec 2016THE infamous Mayo GAA 'curse' has been retold again on the airwaves, this time on Channel 4's iconic Countdown show.

Mayo GAA players 'treated former joint managers badly' - Tom Cunniffe

07 Dec 2016THE player revolt that forced the resignation of Mayo joint-managers Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly last year should never have happened, according to defender Tom Cunniffe.

Post-mortem due on Mayo native found dead in Longford

09 Jan 2017A POST-mortem examination is due to be held today on the body of a young man with Mayo connections which was found in a house in Longford over the weekend.

Students had all the answers to Mayo questions

08 Jan 2017WITH the options available to Mayo manager Stephen Rochford very limited due to 27 of his panel holidaying in South Africa, it was always going to be a big ask from what was essentially a rookie side to produce a result.

€10,000 jackpot for punters who defy odds of 199/1

08 Jan 2017BOYLESPORTS have reported that two county Mayo punters had a great start to January after their €50 trebles at Naas clicked today (Sunday).  

Rainbow Grace sings fairytale favourites

14 Dec 2016A VERY special musical performance of fairytale favourite songs for children and the child within is coming to Westport Town Hall Theatre this Christmas season.  

Andy Irvine/Donal Lunny gig in Foxford postponed

01 Dec 2016GREENROOM Promotions/Bookings has announced that due to technical difficulties, the Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny gig scheduled for Foxford on Saturday (December 3) has had to be moved to March.

Be blown away in Westport this weekend at Pipe Versity XVI

25 Nov 2016THIS weekend, the Clew Bay Pipe Band, proudly sponsored by Westnet, are delighted to present Pipe Versity XVI at Westport Town Hall Theatre.

