Patrick named young male handballer of the year

26 Jan 2017PATRICK Murphy from Claremorris has received the Young Male Handball Player of the Year award at the Connaught awards.

Mayo Under 21s are The Connaught Telegraph's top male team of the year

25 Jan 2017MAYO'S status as a super power of Gaelic football may have taken a bit of a battering in 2016 due to the debacle surrounding the All-Ireland senior football final replay against Dublin.

Funding approved for Mayo school extension

25 Jan 2017A MAJOR extension for St. Joseph’s Secondary School in Castlebar is approved.

Lisa Canny crowned Future Music's Songwriting Champion 2016

25 Jan 2017LISA Canny has been crowned winner of the UK's Future Music Songwriting Champion 2016 competition.

Kellee points St. Joseph's to All-Ireland glory

25 Jan 2017ST. JOSEPH’S, Charlestown, marched to glory in the Subway Under 19 C Girls Schools Cup final as a fantastic display of skill on both offence and defence saw them win out over Colaiste Ide an Daingean by 11...

Club semi-finals to be streamed live

23 Jan 2017MAYO and Kerry GAA fans worldwide are in for a treat next Sunday, January 29, when the eagerly-awaited All-Ireland semi-finals involving clubs from the counties will be streamed live on the internet.  

Late Moran goals snatch last-gasp victory for Mayo

22 Jan 2017THREE late goals, two of which came deep into injury time and scored by substitute Andy Moran, turned what looked very much a heafty defeat for Mayo into a one-point victory over arch rivals Roscommon in their final...

ATM damaged in theft attempt

25 Jan 2017GARDAÍ are investigating an attempted break-in to the ATM at the Ulster Bank branch at North Mall, Westport, in the early hours of this morning.  

14/1 odds on it being a Mayo EuroMillions winner

25 Jan 2017THE search is on for Ireland’s newest millionaire after the whopping €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot winning ticket was sold in Ireland.  

Tonight, I'm going to be...

25 Jan 2017THE anticipation is building and Westport is on tenterhooks ahead of the very first Stars in Their Eyes extravaganza, which will take place in the Castlecourt Hotel on Friday, February 3. The anticipation in the air is because no one knows what will...

Two Mayo musicians to compete for Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal

25 Jan 2017TWO Mayo harpists - Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín and Alannah Thornburgh - will be amongst the competitors taking to the stage in the final for the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal in Cork on February 3,...

Cockney charm in Me and My Girl

24 Jan 2017MEMBERS of Claremorris Musical Society are busy getting ready to enthral their audiences with a good old dose of cockney charm. From Wednesday to Saturday, January 25 to 28, award-winning Claremorris Musical Society...

Sleeping Beauty The Panto at Draiocht January 2017

13 Jan 2017Coolmine Panto Group, who have been performing panto for over 30 years, are back in Draiocht Blanchardstown for 17 Performances this January including their first ever Relaxed Performance / Autism Friendly Show on...

