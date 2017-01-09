09 Jan 2017THE Mayo Intercultural Action (MIA) project of South West Mayo Development Company has welcomed the news of the temporary hosting of 80 Syrian refugees in the west of Ireland in the neighbouring Co. Roscommon.
09 Jan 2017THE weather is set to turn bitterly cold from Wednesday and last through to Saturday with northwesterly winds becoming dominant, drawing cold air down from the Arctic with wintry precipitation and strong winds at times.
11 Dec 2016CASTLEBAR Celtic have been crowned 2016 Connacht Gold Super Cup champions thanks to their 4-2 victory over Ballyglass at Milebush Park this afternoon.
08 Dec 2016THE infamous Mayo GAA 'curse' has been retold again on the airwaves, this time on Channel 4's iconic Countdown show.
09 Jan 2017A POST-mortem examination is due to be held today on the body of a young man with Mayo connections which was found in a house in Longford over the weekend.
08 Jan 2017WITH the options available to Mayo manager Stephen Rochford very limited due to 27 of his panel holidaying in South Africa, it was always going to be a big ask from what was essentially a rookie side to produce a result.
14 Dec 2016A VERY special musical performance of fairytale favourite songs for children and the child within is coming to Westport Town Hall Theatre this Christmas season.
01 Dec 2016GREENROOM Promotions/Bookings has announced that due to technical difficulties, the Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny gig scheduled for Foxford on Saturday (December 3) has had to be moved to March.