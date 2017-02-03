Matthew stood tall for Mayo when it was needed most of all

Matthew stood tall for Mayo when it was needed most of all
03 Feb 2017MAYO’S Under 21 footballers blazed a magnificent trail in 2016 when they went on to claim the All-Ireland title.read more

Swimming star Nicholas is focused on the European championships

03 Feb 2017CASTLEBAR swimmer Nicholas Quinn achieved a life-long ambition by qualifying for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he did himself and his country proud.

Strike action at Mayo garage is set to continue

03 Feb 2017NINE workers at Tim Hastings Garage in Westport have completed their first day of strike action over the firm's failure to implement a Labour Court recommendation in relation to redundancies imposed by the company.

New wing planned for 800-year-old Mayo abbey

03 Feb 2017WORKS are expected to start later this year on the reconstruction of the east wing of Ballintubber Abbey.

Special train confirmed for Westport's All-Ireland final date

02 Feb 2017WESTPORT GAA Club has confirmed it is hiring a special train to Dublin for the All-Ireland intermediate club football final in Croke Park on Sunday, February 19.

Saoirse's leadership inspired Hoops to national crown

01 Feb 2017THE ladies from Castlebar Celtic continued to set the pace at national level, with the Under 18 girls putting in two great performances before getting their hands on the Women's FAI Under 18 Cup.

Ballyhaunis star Eoin has two national titles under his belt

01 Feb 2017EOIN Lavin from Ballyhaunis Boxing Club was the first Mayo boxer to taste success back in March of last year.  

Three men remanded after 'distraction thefts' in Mayo towns

03 Feb 2017GARDAÍ in Mayo are continuing their investigations after three men were arrested in connection with five attempted thefts at premises in Crossmolina and Laherdane.

Mayo chef to compete for National Chef's Cup

03 Feb 2017AN award-winning chef from Mayo is to compete for the honour of being crowned Aramark’s Chef of the Year in Ireland.  

Raise your voices high

03 Feb 2017REMEMBER the singing priest Fr. Ray Kelly, who caused an internet sensation with his rendition of ‘Hallelujah’ a few years ago? Well, now is your chance to see Fr. Kelly perform live alongside St. Muredach’s Cathedral Choir and St....

Lisa Canny crowned Future Music's Songwriting Champion 2016

25 Jan 2017LISA Canny has been crowned winner of the UK's Future Music Songwriting Champion 2016 competition.

Two Mayo musicians to compete for Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal

25 Jan 2017TWO Mayo harpists - Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín and Alannah Thornburgh - will be amongst the competitors taking to the stage in the final for the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal in Cork on February 3,...

Cockney charm in Me and My Girl

24 Jan 2017MEMBERS of Claremorris Musical Society are busy getting ready to enthral their audiences with a good old dose of cockney charm. From Wednesday to Saturday, January 25 to 28, award-winning Claremorris Musical Society...

