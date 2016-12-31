Mayo star Barry weds Áine

Mayo star Barry weds Áine
31 Dec 2016BARRY Moran today became the second Mayo senior footballer in as many weeks to "tie the knot".read more

Latest News

Mayo infant transferred to Dublin hospital

Mayo infant transferred to Dublin hospital

31 Dec 2016ROUTINE enquiries are taking place following the admission to hospital of a four-month-old Mayo baby boy with a serious health condition.    

New Chinese restaurant opens in Castlebar

New Chinese restaurant opens in Castlebar

30 Dec 2016A NEW Chinese restaurant opened at Newantrim Street, Castlebar, in recent weeks.

Roscommon firm to benefit from new council procurement rules

Roscommon firm to benefit from new council procurement rules

30 Dec 2016AN unsigned directive to all staff of Mayo County Council that tools and small items can no longer be purchased from local suppliers is still causing some controversy.

Sport

Loftus emerges the cup final hero in Milebush Park

Loftus emerges the cup final hero in Milebush Park

11 Dec 2016CASTLEBAR Celtic have been crowned 2016 Connacht Gold Super Cup champions thanks to their 4-2 victory over Ballyglass at Milebush Park this afternoon.

Colin relates 'the curse' to chilling effect on Channel 4's Countdown

Colin relates 'the curse' to chilling effect on Channel 4's Countdown

08 Dec 2016THE infamous Mayo GAA 'curse' has been retold again on the airwaves, this time on Channel 4's iconic Countdown show.

Mayo GAA players 'treated former joint managers badly' - Tom Cunniffe

Mayo GAA players 'treated former joint managers badly' - Tom Cunniffe

07 Dec 2016THE player revolt that forced the resignation of Mayo joint-managers Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly last year should never have happened, according to defender Tom Cunniffe.

More News

Key defender is back in training for Mayo

Key defender is back in training for Mayo

30 Dec 2016GER Cafferkey has returned to training for the Mayo senior football squad following a long-term hamstring injury.

Mayo radio station is on the move

Mayo radio station is on the move

30 Dec 2016A PROMINENT radio station in Mayo is moving premises today.

Westport 250 celebrations are about to start

Westport 250 celebrations are about to start

30 Dec 2016GET your woollies on and get outdoors for midnight as the Westport 250 celebrations get underway this New Year's Eve with a public fireworks display.  

Entertainment

Rainbow Grace sings fairytale favourites

Rainbow Grace sings fairytale favourites

14 Dec 2016A VERY special musical performance of fairytale favourite songs for children and the child within is coming to Westport Town Hall Theatre this Christmas season.  

Andy Irvine/Donal Lunny gig in Foxford postponed

Andy Irvine/Donal Lunny gig in Foxford postponed

01 Dec 2016GREENROOM Promotions/Bookings has announced that due to technical difficulties, the Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny gig scheduled for Foxford on Saturday (December 3) has had to be moved to March.

Be blown away in Westport this weekend at Pipe Versity XVI

Be blown away in Westport this weekend at Pipe Versity XVI

25 Nov 2016THIS weekend, the Clew Bay Pipe Band, proudly sponsored by Westnet, are delighted to present Pipe Versity XVI at Westport Town Hall Theatre.

Group Publications

Meath Chronicle
The Anglo Celt
Offaly Independent
Westmeath Examiner
Westmeath Independent
Your Forum
    Cookies on Connaught Telegraph website
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on the Connaught Telegraph website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time by amending your browser settings.
    How does Connaught Telegraph use cookies?
    Cookies enable us to identify your device, or you when you have logged in. We use cookies that are strictly necessary to enable you to move around the site or to provide certain basic features. We use cookies to enhance the functionality of the website by storing your preferences, for example. We also use cookies to help us to improve the performance of our website to provide you with a better user experience.
    We don't sell the information collected by cookies, nor do we disclose the information to third parties, except where required by law (for example to government bodies and law enforcement agencies).
    Hide Message